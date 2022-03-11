Logitech Lightsync now brings Sims 4 moodlets to the real world

Earlier this week, Logitech announced that its ecosystem of Lightsync gaming products will now integrate into the Sims 4 after teaming up with developer Maxis. Following some updates, players with compatible peripherals can now expect their setup’s lighting to sync up with the mood of their Sims.

In a blog post, Logitech explains that its gaming gear will light up in response to in-game events, such as when you initially boot The Sims 4 on your gaming PC and during travel sequences. Additionally, when a player visits one of the game’s many Secret Worlds with their Sims, their peripherals will adopt a matching colour theme of the location.

This colourful feature should work across all Lightsync enabled products, so don’t worry if you haven’t splashed out for one of the company’s best gaming keyboards. However, having more compatible peripherals will offer a more substantial level of immersion into your Sims’ moods and worlds, be they ‘ooh be gah’ or ‘bradna’.

In celebration of this partnership, both companies have started a competition called ‘The Sims x Logitech G Expression Challenge’. Prizes include two Logitech G733 gaming headsets with a designs inspired by The Sims 4, as well as a gaming keyboard and mouse.

Express yourself with @LogitechG 🥳 & The Sims! 💚 Design a mood board using The Sims 4 for a chance to win 2 custom @LogitechG headsets PLUS a chance to join in on the creation of The Sims 4 themed Logitech G accessories 🤩 To enter / more details: https://t.co/TEXEyBdNOb pic.twitter.com/otZrbBvHcL — The Sims (@TheSims) March 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen The Sims collaborate with a periperhal manufacturer like Logitech. In fact, SteelSeries produced a white gaming headset and gaming keyboard many years ago, complete with an RGB plumbob. Fluz ty roo!