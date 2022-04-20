Lost Ark Glaivier release date delayed at the last minute

The Lost Ark Glaivier release date has been delayed at the last possible minute. The new class was set to arrive as part of the April update on April 21 which, depending on where you’re reading this, might already be today. The devs say they discovered some “critical issues” in final testing for patch. No new release date for the update has been provided yet.

“During final testing for the April Update our QA team found some critical issues, requiring us to delay the April update while we work to resolve them,” the devs say in a forum post. “We know this comes as a disappointment, as we’re excited for both South Vern and the Glaivier to arrive in Arkesia. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve these issues and release the April update.”

This week, the devs posted a lengthy guide to the Glaivier, providing extensive details on what the new advanced class for Martial Artist can do in-game. So at least you’ve got something to read while you wait.

You can see a trailer for the new content below.

For more MMOs, you can follow that link.