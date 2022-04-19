MTG Streets of New Capenna deck reveal – Cabaretti Cacophony

A new Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna deck reveal today shows off all the cards players can expect in the Cabaretti Cacophony Commander deck, which is due for a release this month in one of the best card games on PC.

Streets of New Capenna is the big new event launching this month, and we’ve got the details on all the cards in the Magic: The Gathering Cabaretti Cacophony deck. There are around 17 new cards in the set, including two premiums, and a lot of reprints too. The aim of this particular deck seems to be to amass many token creatures, pump them up, then go for all-out attacks with spells to reinforce your board or protect your creatures while attacking.

The primary commander card is Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva, who ‘encourages’ your opponents into attacking each other by improving a creature’s stats. Giving your opponent’s creatures trample as well ensures it’s an offer they can’t refuse. The other premium is Phabine, Boss’s Confidant, a literal cat lady who gives 1/1 creature tokens or pumps creatures by +1/+1 until the end of a turn – and also gives them all haste. Two very different cards there, it seems.

For the reprints, there are heaps of cards that focus on token generation and politics. You aim to convince your opponents that you’re not worth dealing with just yet. Cards like Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs also protect you from incoming attacks by generating ogres unless your opponent pays a mana cost per attacking creature. The deck doesn’t have many ways to defend itself outside of having sheer numbers, but it does have choice removal cards like Path to Exile. You’ve also got a way of dealing with the pesky Rhystic Study card drawing tricks with Zurzoth, Chaos Rider. The deck also has decent mana generation, especially from the Cultivate or Sakura-Tribe Elder cards.

As for the rest of the Cabaretti Cacophony deck, here are a few highlights:

Crash the Party creates a 4/4 rhino for every creature you control, possibly for a big play after an all-out attack.

Grand Crescendo creates indestructible citizen creatures and is good for when you’re attacking with many creatures at once.

Killer Service allows you to create more 4/4 rhino tokens once per turn by sacrificing another token.

Life of the Party is an elemental creature that gets bigger as you amass more tokens. If Life of the Party is also used, opponents get copies of that card’s creature to attack everyone but you. It sounds mad, but quite fragile.

Here are all the new cards:

Here’s the list of reprint cards in full:

Call the Coppercoats

Duelist’s Heritage

Felidar Retreat

Fell the Mighty

Martial Coup

Agitator Ant

Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs

Magus of the Wheel

Outpost Siege

Zurzoth, Chaos Rider

Arasta of the Endless Web

Awakening Zone

Beastmaster Ascension

Champion of Lambholt

Sandwurm Convergence

Scute Swarm

Shamanic Revelation

Sylvan Offering

Thunderfoot Baloth

Artifact Mutation

Assemble the Legion

Aura Mutation

Camaraderie

Gahiji, Honored One

March of the Multitudes

Selvala, Explorer Returned

Idol of Oblivion

Canopy Vista

Castle Ardenvale

Castle Embereth

Cinder Glade

Exotic Orchard

Fortified Village

Game Trail

Mossfire Valley

Rugged Prairie

Sungrass Prairie

Temple of Triumph

Windbrisk Heights

Rumor Gatherer – Main Set

Soloist – Main Set

Cabaretti Charm – Main Set

Cabaretti Courtyard – Main Set

Intangible Virtue

Orzhov Advokist

Path to Exile

Beast Within

Cultivate

Harmonize

Leafkin Druid

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Wood Elves

Boros Charm

Arcane Signet

Bloodthirsty Blade

Commander’s Sphere

Fellwar Stone

Sol Ring

Ash Barrens

Command Tower

Shrine

Myriad Landscape

Naya Panorama

Path of Ancestry

Thriving Bluff

Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath

Land Cards – 4x Mountains, 8x Forests, 4x Plains

You can find all the details on another Streets of New Capenna Commander deck, Maestros Massacre, over at Wargamer. Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna launches on April 29.