Get Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $12

After some notable revamps, the next Humble Choice bundle is here, with one of the best offerings we’ve seen from the service in ages. The biggest game on the list this time around is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, but there are numerous others worth your time, too, many of which are cheaper than ever before in this bundle.

In its latest form, Humble Choice is $11.99 USD per month, and that single price gets you permanent access to every single game in the bundle. 5% of your subscription goes to support a new charity each month, and for March’s bundle, that’s Lotus Outreach International, which helps women and children living in poverty.

This month’s bundle is headlined by Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Desperados III, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, none of which have been offered as cheap as $12 before. The bundle is rounded out with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan’s Remains. All the games redeem on Steam, except Mass Effect, which will redeem on Origin.

You can grab the bundle for yourself right here.

Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

For free PC games to play on a budget, you can follow that link.