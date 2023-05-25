Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake trailer has a cryptic, meaningful easter egg

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is real and it’s headed to PC. But as Konami reveals the whole-new version of the seminal Hideo Kojima stealth game, formally titled Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, we’re left pondering precisely why there’s a picture of the triangular, delta symbol in the name. Do we call it Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Delta? Is this all part of some cryptic, ARG thing, that eventually plays out in the full game itself? It’s a neat little easter egg, with a nice cryptic meaning. Konami outlines the MGS3 delta mystery.

Big Boss – or rather, Naked Snake, is back – with MGS3 Remake officially revealed at the PlayStation Showcase. As the camera soars over Tselinoyarsk and the jungle surrounding Groznyj Grad, we finally see our bandana-sporting hero emerge from beneath a swamp. The theme tune swells, Cynthia Harrell croons “what a thrill,” and every hair on our body promptly stands on end.

But then the title pops, and there’s that strange, green Delta symbol hanging on the end. We’re talking about a series that includes a flamenco-dancing vampire, a psychic murderer in a gas mask who can read your memory card, and, well, that thing with Liquid Snake’s talking arm, so you might expect that the symbol has an equally bizarre explanation. Konami offers us a suitably philosophical explanation.

“The Delta symbol was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project,” Konami says. “Delta means ‘change’ or ‘difference”’ without changing structure.” This follows the broader ethos of the remake, which Konami says “will faithfully reproduce the story and game design of MGS3, whilst adding new elements, too.”

This makes the MGS3 remake perhaps sound closer to the Dead Space Remake than maybe the Resident Evil 2 Remake, a close, almost one-to-one recreation of the original game, but with modern refinements and a few cool additions.

You might also note that it’s called ‘Metal Gear Solid colon Snake Eater,’ which maybe – just maybe – implies the possibility of further games in a would-be ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ remake series. Metal Gear Solid Delta Sons of Liberty? Metal Gear Solid Delta Shadow Moses? Now, that would be something.

If the return of MGS has you feeling nostalgic, check out some of the other best old games on PC. You might also want to try the best survival games, if you just can’t wait to get back in the jungle.