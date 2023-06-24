Steam says no keyboard support for Metal Gear Solid

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is finally coming to Steam, and with any highly-anticipated port of a famous game series you’d expect it to have basic PC functionality. However, the official Steam pages for the iconic stealth games revealed that there will be no keyboard and mouse support when the collection of games releases later this year.

Discovered by Twitter user LordEmmerich, the individual Steam pages for the games included as part of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, all include notice warnings which reveal that PC players will have to use controllers in order to play these versions of the games.

“Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version requires a controller in order to play” the notice states, “playing with a keyboard and mouse isn’t supported.”

Since LordEmmerich shared the screenshots of the notices on Twitter, all of the Steam pages have been delisted, with all external links now taking you directly to the Steam homepage.

We can’t be certain why the Steam pages were removed, but I hope that keyboard and mouse support will be added once they return – after all, I want to make use of the best gaming mouse!

In anticipation for the game’s release you can check out our guide for the best PC controllers so you won’t miss out on the opportunity to play one of the greatest game series ever made, come its release on October 24.