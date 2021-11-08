Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 temporarily pulled due to historical archive footage

You won’t be able to buy Metal Gear Solid 2 or 3 for a wee while. Konami has revealed in a blog post on its website that it’s temporarily removing the games from digital storefronts while it renews licenses for the historical archive footage featured in them.

“We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8, 2021,” Konami says in a statement on its site. “We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.”

What that means for PC gamers, essentially, is that you won’t be able to obtain Metal Gear 2 Substance through GOG for a little while, and MGS games on other platforms are affected, too. Substance is still available on GOG at the time of writing, though Konami will likely pull that today. Konami didn’t say when the games would be available for purchase again.

Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance initially came to GOG last year. While Substance will likely be removed very shortly, you still have the other two games to give you your fix.

