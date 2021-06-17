Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Nordics world update looks stunning

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Nordics world update trailer has dropped, reminding us how stunning the game looks. It features several famous landmarks from Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland, alongside heaps of updated airports.

The trailer kicks off with a shot of Denmark’s Men at Sea statues before we fly over to the Lego House and Egeskov, Frederiksborg, and Rosenborg castles. After that, we’re treated to a sweeping shot of Copenhagen, the Oresund Bridge, and wind farms out on the sea. As the trailer rumbles on, we see other points of interest in other countries, such as the Kullen Lighthouse in Sweden and the Turku Cathedral in Finland.

All in all, Microsoft Flight Simulator’s fifth world update includes “improvements in detail of broad swaths of landscapes, enhancements to regional architecture, improved data for 100 airports, and 78 carefully selected points of interest”. You’re also getting five bush trips, one for each of the Nordic countries on show. If you’re not sure what those are, they’re designed to show off the best points of interest in each locale.

Here’s the trailer:

Asobo Studio revealed last week in a blog post that the free update is set to release today (June 17), so you should be able to catch it now. You can pick up Microsoft Flight Simulator here if you don’t have it yet.