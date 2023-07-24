These pizza-scented TMNT Xbox controllers look good enough to eat

There are plenty of cool PC peripherals on the market today, but these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Xbox controllers take the cake (or, in this case, pizza) for being the tastiest controllers we’ve ever set our eyes on. Advertising the launch of a brand-new animated TMNT movie, the set of four brand-new controllers look good enough to eat, and apparently they smell great too.

If you know anything about everyone’s favorite turtles, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo, you’ll know that they love pizza. And that pizza-adoration is on full display with these brand-new custom Xbox controllers.

To help advertise the release of the up-coming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie by Paramount Pictures, these Xbox controllers are themed after each of the turtle’s re-designs. They look absolutely radical, consisting of that iconic green ooze but most notably, they’re all pizza scented. At the back of each controller, is a pizza-shaped scent diffuser, so you can fully immerse yourself next time you pick up the Cowabuga Collection on Steam.

Sadly, these controllers aren’t available to purchase. So if you were expecting to be playing TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on your PC while the scent of greasy pizza combs through your nostrils, you’re out of luck. These controllers are only available through entering the official Xbox Games Pass sweepstakes giveaway. You can find out more information about the giveaway, from the Xbox news official website, where it’ll be available to enter until Sunday, August 13.

As a TMNT fan since the 90s, who fell in love with everything turtles after borrowing my cousin’s VHS tapes, I desperately need these controllers in my life. If Paramount and Microsoft ever decided to release these for general sale, you can bet I’d be pre-ordering them as fast as you can say “turtle-power.”

