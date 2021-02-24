Minecraft grimstone is dead, long live Minecraft deepslate

The latest Minecraft snapshot is here, and it does away with the grimstone that was added just last week. Now we’ve got deepslate, which… well, it’s just grimstone under a different name. The new snapshot does make a few changes to how the stone type works, and refines the tweaks to cave generation and ore distribution that have been coming throughout the last few snapshots.

If you missed the details the first time around, deepslate is a new, slightly tougher type of stone that replaces standard stone in the new depths introduced in Caves and Cliffs. This snapshot gives deepslate a new top texture, and gives you a separate block called cobbled deepslate from mining the stone. There are now proper deesplate ore variants, as well.

You can get full details on this snapshot over on the official site, but the bigger takeaway here is basically that cave generation and ore distribution is still in flux. This update makes the new caves slightly bigger again, and you’ll now find big cracks in the earth leading deep underground. (Don’t fall in.)

All this is, as ever, subject to change until the proper Minecraft 1.17 release date, when all the new Caves and Cliffs features get implemented.

You can check out the video above for a more in-depth look at what’s in this snapshot.