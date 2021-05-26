Minecraft’s first Caves & Cliffs pre-release launches this week

It’s almost time for Minecraft‘s big Caves & Cliffs update to arrive, and while that means it’s just about time to say goodbye to our regular Wednesday allocations of new feature snapshots, we do at least have the release candidates on the horizon. The devs have pushed back today’s snapshot, but have confirmed that the first 1.17 pre-release is set to arrive tomorrow.

‘Tomorrow’ here means Thursday, May 27. The launch of a pre-release build means the devs are pretty much locked in on the features that’ll be in when the first part of Caves & Cliffs launches, so you shouldn’t expect further snapshots to reveal too many new features. Pre-release candidates typically start coming about a month before the proper release, so barring any major technical problems, the big update should land in mid-to-late June.

If you haven’t been following along with the Caves & Cliffs cycle up to this point, the impending update will mostly focus on new blocks, while new world generation features will mostly be held back for part two.

The Minecraft 1.17 release date is officially set for this summer, and part two will be out this holiday.

Hi everyone! We've run into an unexpected problem and will not be releasing a snapshot today. Stay tuned for the first 1.17 Pre-release tomorrow! — slicedlime (@slicedlime) May 26, 2021

