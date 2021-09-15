You can make a Minecraft clip to save wildlife – and maybe win an Alienware PC

If you make a wildlife-themed Minecraft clip in the next month, Dawn (the dish soap company) will donate $5 USD to wildlife protection groups. And, along the way, you’ll also get entered to win a piece of a $30,000 prize pool, including Alienware Aurora R12 PCs and Oculus Rift 2 headsets.

The contest starts on September 20 and lasts until October 17. If you create a clip of a wildlife environment in Minecraft and post it to Twitter with the #DawnSavesWildlife hashtag, you’ll be entered to win. Folks from Dawn, the company’s non-profit partners, and Overwolf will judge the clips each week, and award the creators of the three best ones an Alienware Aurora R12. The Oculus Quest 2 headsets will be raffled off to participants weekly.

You can create your clips with any software of your choosing, including Overwolf’s own Outplayed. Dawn will donate $5 for every clip submitted, up to a total of $10,000. The donations will be split between International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center. You can get full details at the official site.

Those Alienware machines are pretty nice ones, too, equipped with an i7 11700F, an RTX 3060 Ti, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Given supply issues, this might be your best chance to get our pick for the best graphics card for the money.

Dawn has historically supported a variety of wildlife rescue efforts, after researchers discovered that a solution using the dish soap is a safe and effective way of cleaning animals caught in oil spills.