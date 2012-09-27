Notch refuses to certify Minecraft for Windows 8, goes rogue

Microsoft recently approached Notch to offer their assistance in ensuring Minecraft is ‘certified’ to run on Windows 8, their latest, maligned, walled-garden operating system. Notch, not one to hesitate in slamming tweet-fists on internet-tables, resisted the big brotherly interference: “Got an email from microsoft wanting to help “certify” minecraft for win 8,” the developer tweeted. “I told them to stop trying to ruin the pc as an open platform … I’d rather have minecraft not run on win 8 at all than to play along. Maybe we can convince a few people not to switch to win 8 that way.”

Software certification’s actually something Microsoft have been doing since at least Windows XP, as a means of ensuring certain applications reach a quality and compatibility standard across the OS. It’s not clear which certification Microsoft would like to slap on Minecraft, or how doing so would possibly benefit Minecraft, but here’s a list of certification requirements for a typical Windows 8 desktop app.It stipulates 52 requirements to meet Windows 8certification, mostly rules that ensure your software isn’t crappy, doesn’t restart the system, works with 64-bit Windows and plays nice with multiple logins.

It isn’t compulsory, nor is it necessary.

So, come Windows 8 Minecraft will beroguesoftware, an uncertified bison: bold, proud, unpredictable, roaming the digital plains, potentially incapable of supporting multi-user Windows 8 sessions or following User Account Control guidelines.Notch has puteverybody at riskwith his dangerously uncertified code.This is Mad Max. This is the Wild West.

