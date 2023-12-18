All Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards and how to get more tokens

What are the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards? This festive-themed event is only on for a limited time in Monopoly Go, but it comes with a heap of rewards and prizes that’ll make your circuits around the board fly by in a flurry of snow and excitement.

We’ve played through the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event in record time thanks to our list of free Monopoly Go dice links. With that, here’s all of the milestones and prizes you can win in the online board game‘s limited time Gingerbread Galore event.

Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards:

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 80 puzzle pieces 2 5 Cash 3 10 Sticker pack 4 75 125 dice 5 15 100 puzzle pieces 6 15 Sticker pack 7 20 150 puzzle pieces 8 25 10-minute rent frenzy 9 150 230 dice 10 25 180 puzzle pieces 11 30 Sticker pack 12 30 Cash 13 35 220 puzzle pieces 14 420 600 dice 15 45 Sticker pack 16 50 10-minute cash boost 17 45 250 puzzle pieces 18 50 Cash 19 800 1,000 dice 20 50 Sticker pack 21 55 280 puzzle pieces 22 60 Cash 23 85 10-minute high roller 24 1,200 1,200 dice 25 75 Sticker pack 26 80 Cash 27 90 320 puzzle pieces 28 100 90 dice 29 900 Cash 30 120 120 dice 31 130 350 puzzle pieces 32 150 Cash 33 175 Sticker pack 34 1,800 1,600 dice 35 250 400 puzzle pieces 36 300 5-minute cash boost 37 450 Sticker pack 38 600 500 puzzle pieces 39 4,000 3,300 dice 40 700 20-minute high roller 41 750 500 dice 42 800 600 puzzle pieces 43 3,200 Cash 44 900 700 dice 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,100 Sticker pack 47 1,200 800 puzzle pieces 48 6,500 6,500 dice, sticker pack

How to play Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore

The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event will trigger automatically when you open the game. You’ll be tasked with earning Gingerbread House tokens by playing the game as normal. When you land on these unique tokens randomly placed across the board, you’ll get two of them multiplied by whatever your current dice multiplier is. For example, if you’re playing at x20 you’ll get 40 Gingerbread House tokens added to your balance. The token will then fly to another spot on the board. When you reach the milestones outlined in our table above, the rewards will be applied to your account.

When does the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event end?

The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event ends on December 20 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

The event started on December 17, making it three days long and one of the longest Monopoly Go events we’ve seen so far.

How to get more Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore tokens

You can get more Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore tokens by increasing your dice multiplier if you feel you’ll land on a token square. Alongside that, make sure to check our list of free Monopoly Go dice links as we update it daily, and you can almost infinitely roll with our help.

That’s the full list of the rewards and milestones in the Gingerbread Galore event. As it’s a limited time only, you’ll want to dive into the online board game right away! If that’s not enough for you, we’ve got all of the best free PC games you could ever want or need. Happy holidays!