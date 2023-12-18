All Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards and how to get more tokens

What are the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards? This festive-themed event is only on for a limited time in Monopoly Go, but it comes with a heap of rewards and prizes that’ll make your circuits around the board fly by in a flurry of snow and excitement.
We’ve played through the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event in record time thanks to our list of free Monopoly Go dice links. With that, here’s all of the milestones and prizes you can win in the online board game‘s limited time Gingerbread Galore event.
Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore rewards:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5
|80 puzzle pieces
|2
|5
|Cash
|3
|10
|Sticker pack
|4
|75
|125 dice
|5
|15
|100 puzzle pieces
|6
|15
|Sticker pack
|7
|20
|150 puzzle pieces
|8
|25
|10-minute rent frenzy
|9
|150
|230 dice
|10
|25
|180 puzzle pieces
|11
|30
|Sticker pack
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|35
|220 puzzle pieces
|14
|420
|600 dice
|15
|45
|Sticker pack
|16
|50
|10-minute cash boost
|17
|45
|250 puzzle pieces
|18
|50
|Cash
|19
|800
|1,000 dice
|20
|50
|Sticker pack
|21
|55
|280 puzzle pieces
|22
|60
|Cash
|23
|85
|10-minute high roller
|24
|1,200
|1,200 dice
|25
|75
|Sticker pack
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|90
|320 puzzle pieces
|28
|100
|90 dice
|29
|900
|Cash
|30
|120
|120 dice
|31
|130
|350 puzzle pieces
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Sticker pack
|34
|1,800
|1,600 dice
|35
|250
|400 puzzle pieces
|36
|300
|5-minute cash boost
|37
|450
|Sticker pack
|38
|600
|500 puzzle pieces
|39
|4,000
|3,300 dice
|40
|700
|20-minute high roller
|41
|750
|500 dice
|42
|800
|600 puzzle pieces
|43
|3,200
|Cash
|44
|900
|700 dice
|45
|1,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|Sticker pack
|47
|1,200
|800 puzzle pieces
|48
|6,500
|6,500 dice, sticker pack
How to play Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore
The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event will trigger automatically when you open the game. You’ll be tasked with earning Gingerbread House tokens by playing the game as normal. When you land on these unique tokens randomly placed across the board, you’ll get two of them multiplied by whatever your current dice multiplier is. For example, if you’re playing at x20 you’ll get 40 Gingerbread House tokens added to your balance. The token will then fly to another spot on the board. When you reach the milestones outlined in our table above, the rewards will be applied to your account.
When does the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event end?
The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event ends on December 20 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.
The event started on December 17, making it three days long and one of the longest Monopoly Go events we’ve seen so far.
How to get more Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore tokens
You can get more Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore tokens by increasing your dice multiplier if you feel you’ll land on a token square. Alongside that, make sure to check our list of free Monopoly Go dice links as we update it daily, and you can almost infinitely roll with our help.
That’s the full list of the rewards and milestones in the Gingerbread Galore event. As it’s a limited time only, you’ll want to dive into the online board game right away! If that’s not enough for you, we’ve got all of the best free PC games you could ever want or need. Happy holidays!