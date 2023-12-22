Save 56% on the excellent MSI ultrawide gaming monitor

Monitors like the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR normally cost what feels like as many pretty pennies as they have pixels, but this isn’t the case right now thanks to this gaming monitor deal. If you’ve room in your heart (and, more importantly, your setup) for a 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor, this very ultrawide display is better than half price at Amazon right now.

The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR has tumbled down from its MSRP of $899.99 to a shockingly low $399.99, making for an undeniably welcome saving of $500 (56%). Better still, its price has never been lower according to CamelCamelCamel.

This 34-inch ultrawide is a great way to lose yourself in games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Red Dead Redemption, and other expansive, narrative-driven PC games. The 21:9 aspect ratio, size of the screen, and its curvature, all contribute to a wonderfully immersive experience. The 343CQR is also packing a VA panel, providing greater contrast than you’ll typically find on an IPS.

In terms of specs, you’re looking at a 3440 x 1440 resolution combined with a 165Hz refresh rate, so be sure to have a suitably powerful graphics card to hand to make the most out of it.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new monitor arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your setup a boost.