Nacon reveals sustainable PC controller with replaceable parts

Nacon, a French videogame accessories manufacturer, has revealed a new wireless PC gaming controller with replaceable parts and Hall Effect joysticks. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, available in monochromatic black and white designs, is compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4, and will arrive on the market in October 2023.

Nacon, producer of the excellent Nacon Daija Arcade Stick, is launching the Revolution 5 Pro to compete with well-known controller manufacturers such as Razer. To help stand out in a crowded market, Nacon has equipped its new controller with Hall Effect joysticks to afford the controller “greater precision… as well as a very long service life.”

This clever technology, named after physicist Edwin Herbert Hall, employs magnets and conductors to measure movement in joysticks. Hall Effect joysticks thus avoid the physical contact between moving parts in a typical analog joystick, meaning they don’t wear out as easily or develop stick drift, a technical bugbear that’s well-known to affect Nintendo Switch Joy-con joysticks among others. Although the adoption of this new joystick technology is limited right now, we expect it to become more widespread as time goes on.

Nacon says the controller is designed “with environmental responsibility in mind”, which explains the decision to use these Hall Effect joysticks in the Revolution 5 Pro. According to Nacon, you can also “repair and replace key components” of the controller, although it’s not clear which components this includes. From the pictures Nacon has shared, it looks like both the joysticks and the hand grips will be removable and repairable.

Nacon hasn’t yet provided a price for the controller, which also boasts a 10-hour battery life as well as Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack connections. From what we’ve seen so far, though, it could be a canny purchase if you’re looking for a controller with staying power.

If you’re looking to pick up a new controller and can’t wait ’til October, check out our guide to the best PC controller for a range of suggestions based on your budget and what you look for in a controller.