Nacon debuts new Hall Effect PC controller with eye-watering price

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro arrives today with a slew of premium features and one hell of a price tag. The French peripherals manufacturer says this new PlayStation 5-style PC controller has been developed with input from Mister Crimson, the French Street Fighter player sponsored by Nacon.

It’s no surprise Nacon brought Mister Crimson along for the ride, considering they have previous experience in the fighting game controller space. Our Nacon Daija Arcade Stick review calls it “a premium fight stick for beginners and esports-level players.”

Its latest release is a more conventional PlayStation 5 layout controller with the following features:

Asymmetric Hall Effect joysticks

Hall Effect triggers with adjustable amplitude

Wired or wireless play

Over 10-hour battery life

Lots of customization options, including Nacon app, and physical weights, stick bases, and stick heads

Mappable back buttons

Hall Effect joysticks and triggers is probably the most eye-catching of these. Not sure what that means? Nacon itself explains, “this technology is based on a magnetic effect that eliminates the friction that wears out the components of the controller! As a result, the joysticks and triggers have greatly increased precision and durability, increasing the life of the joysticks and triggers while eliminating stick drift!”

All of those features don’t come cheap, however. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro price is a whopping $199.99. Now, you do get controllers of that price every now and again, but they have to be excellent to make much of a splash, considering how many great controllers available for a quarter of that price.

Speaking of which: check out our best PC controller list for expert recommendations for a range of needs and budgets.