Vampire Survivors gets new rival with Steam horror action game

It’s only been a few years since Vampire Survivors came out, but in the time since it’s had a massive impact on PC games. Over the last few months alone, we’ve seen the launch or announcement of everything from TemTem Swarm and a League of Legends take on the ‘bullet heaven’ genre to Artifact Seeker: Legend of Aurorium, Trinity Survivors, Nimrods: Guncraft Survivor, and Death Must Die. This trend doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, especially with today’s announcement of the upcoming, Vampire Survivors style indie, Necromantic.

Necromantic is a horror game take on the genre that adds a novel twist. It features bullet heaven action that tests the player with surviving as best they can amidst waves of enemies, but adds in a school element that provides interesting wrinkles to the formula.

In it, players spend their daytime hours as a student at a school for adventurers. This part of the game involves getting to know other students, studying, and completing homework in order to improve the protagonist’s reputation at school (especially with their crush) and better fight off enemies that arrive to challenge the player each night. The game’s combat involves learning to use more than 40 different abilities and weapons as well as carefully choosing how to build out a character as they level up. All of this can be played either alone or in co-op.

There isn’t a specific launch date set for Necromantic yet, but we do know that it will launch in Early Access on Steam sometime this spring. You can check out more about the game at its Steam page right here.

