Network N is hiring a Group Editor!

Our parent company, Network N, is looking for a Group Editor to look after our growing roster of sites. The successful candidate will work on improving and growing PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, and more. They’ll ensure successful execution of the brands’ strategies and work with the other members of the publishing management team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

If this sounds like you, you can take a closer look at the job description below, with more information available on Network N’s careers page. The closing date for applications is August 28, 2020, and the role is based in Bath, UK – though it is potentially open to UK-based remote candidates. To apply, send your CV and cover letter to [email protected]

Group Editor

The Role

Manage the editorial teams with Network N’s publishing department. Ensure successful execution of the brand strategies, and work with the other members of the Publishing Management Team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

Responsibilities

Developing, refining, and ensuring the execution of the brand strategies for our owned sites

Assisting with all aspects of the promoted content campaigns across the portfolio, including pitching, execution, and ensuring successful delivery

Working with our Audience Development Manager to ensure consistent audience growth across our brands

Working with our Head of Publishing Development to refine and optimise our web platforms in order to achieve the department’s strategic objectives

Working with our Ecommerce Editor to maximise ecommerce revenues and opportunities

Ensuring adherence to brand guidelines and maintaining a high bar for quality across our websites

Training and developing our site editors and cell leaders to the highest possible standards

Managing our site editors and providing guidance, feedback, and pastoral care

Providing support for the Network team regarding business intelligence and site recruitment

Working alongside our video and social media teams as required

Understanding and managing business unit budgets where required

Building and maintaining industry relationships, and representing Network N at relevant events

Other as requested by the Publishing Director

Requirements