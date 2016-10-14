Neverwinter giveaway! Win one of 5,000 exclusive Vanguard packs!

Dungeons and Dragons; it’s a gaming classic that ages better than a good wine, and Neverwinter might be the finest of them all. Faithfully turning the D&D universe into a sprawling action MMORPG, Neverwinter offers a gargantuan amount of content for you to sink your teeth into. Sound daunting? If so, then our giveaway might be just what you need to get started on your intrepid adventure…

Up for grabs is the Neverwinter Vanguard Pack, which contains the following items that’ll help you on your way:

The ‘Experienced Evoker’ title, a PCGamesN exclusive (fancy!)

Wayfarer’s XP booster

Five ‘rank four enchantments’

Three ‘refining stones’

Five injury kits

Five healing potions

We’ve got 5,000 keys to give away, and all you need to do for a chance to win is enter via the widget below. Each action is worth one entry, so the more you enter, the more chance you’ll have of winning! We’ll also need your email address so we can send you a code upon winning – no spam, we promise!

If you win, you’ll need to follow these instructions to redeem:

Go to PlayNeverwinter.com

Log into your account or sign up for free

Download the Arc client and Neverwinter (if you haven’t already done so)

Click the Arc symbol at the top left

Click “Redeem a Code” and enter your code

Launch the game and complete the Tutorial

Visit the Rewards Claim Agent in Protector’s Enclave to claim your gift

