We’re giving away 25 Yeth Hound mounts in hell-bound MMORPG Neverwinter!

Readers, be honest with us. Do you like free stuff? Yes? Okay, next question: do you like fantasy, in perhaps a Dungeons and Dragons context, or maybe an MMORPG? Because, for our next giveaway, we have 25 codes to give away for a rare mount in the D&D fantasy MMORPG, Neverwinter.

If you’re unfamiliar with Neverwinter, it’s a free-to-play MMORPG based on the lore of Dungeons and Dragons and set in perhaps its most famous city. Released in 2013, developer Arc Games continues to extend the experience. Its latest expansion, Infernal Descent, went live this past week, and follows the desperate Vallenhas family as a deal with a devil plunges their estate and the surrounding village into Avernus, the first level of Hell.

That premise may sound familiar to fans of the classic pen-and-paper RPG, as it's shared with the recent 2019 Descent Into Avernus campaign. There are differences, of course – Neverwinter is in Neverwinter, whereas Descent Into Avernus was set in that other famous D&D city, Baldur's Gate, and forms the backdrop to the forthcoming Baldur's Gate III. But Neverwinter is free and Infernal Descent is out now, so if you're eager to tussle with demons, now's your chance.

Click here to play Neverwinter for free, or check our guides to the best MMOs and the best Dungeons and Dragons games.

And to celebrate, we’ve got some hellish prizes. Specifically, we’ve got 25 Pack of the Yeth Hound codes to give away. That’s right you, yes you, could win a code for a new mount, and companion in the game, in the form of these angry doggos. Although they might look mean, we’re sure that if you gave them a good chin scratch they’d do your bidding.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is enter this giveaway via the widget below. Complete the one action available and you’re done.

We’ll also need your email address so we can send you a code upon winning – we won’t send you spam, we promise. Please read our terms and conditions before you enter.

Neverwinter Pack of the Yeth Hound Giveaway



While you’re here, give us a Like over on the PCGamesN Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, and we’ll keep you up to date on all our future giveaways.