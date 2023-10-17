What are the Nightingale system requirements? You won’t require the efforts of a pixel-pushing GPU before you can get to becoming a highly skilled Realmwalker in Nightingale. You can take on the PVE open-world survival crafting game alone, or with friends, using even the most basic of rigs.

However, Inflexion Games does require that you’ll need a chonky amount of storage space before you can start adventuring through transdimensional portals in Nightingale, so perhaps one of the best gaming SSDs should be on your shopping list.

The Nightingale minimum requirements ask for an Nvidia GTX 1060, or an equivalent AMD RX580, when it comes to your GPU. Both graphics cards are fairly low-end, but can still provide a solid 1080p and give you enough to hopefully run Nightingale at a solid 60fps. Inflexion Games requires at least a 3.0 GHz Quad Core when it comes to processors, 16GB of RAM and the requirement of a solid-state drive. While the minimum requirements are fairly low-end, it’s likely that for a big open-world game, this is subject to change, especially once the game leaves early access.

Here are the Nightingale system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU 3.0GHz Quad Core TBC RAM 16GB TBC GPU Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD RX 580 TBC Storage 100GB TBC

When it comes to the Nightingale recommended specs, developer Inflexion Games has yet to give any indication of what they could entail, likely as the game isn’t out yet. While we don’t know if you’ll need the best graphics card, upgrading your GPU is your best bet to ensure your rig can run Nightingale without any frame rate issues. As we approach the Nightingale release date, we’ll be sure to update the recommended settings, so you don’t miss out on achieving the best performance when it comes to crafting and venturing through mystical portals with friends.



For the Nightingale download size requirements, you’re going to need 100GB of space freed up before you can become a highly skilled Realmwalker. With Nightingale being a huge PVE open-world survival crafting game, it’s likely that it may ask for even more of your precious storage space in the future, especially as the game gets closer to launch. Although you won’t exactly need a huge SSD, upgrading to one like the WD_BLACK SN850X is one of your best bets for future-proofing your rig.

Nightingale’s gameplay trailer gives us plenty to be excited about and the game looks to be an intriguing addition to the world of crafting PVE games. However, you can’t wait for the first game from newcomer Inflexion Games, check out the best crafting games where we have a plethora of crafting goodness to keep you busy in the meantime.