It can be unkind, capricious, and totally unfair, but sometimes life extends its hand and offers you a surprise little gift out of nowhere. 2024 is looking pretty packed release wise – we’ve got Frostpunk 2, Stalker, and of course the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t stop to look back from time to time. After three years of complete silence, one superb but forgotten action game has suddenly, without any hype or build up, received a huge new update that makes it way better on PC.

From Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda and his development studio Grasshopper, No More Heroes is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game from all the way back in 2008. You play the superbly monikered Travis Touchdown, a reclusive wrestling and videogame fan who becomes a professional assassin after winning an online auction to buy a laser sword. The map is open and you can complete main and side missions at your own leisure. The ultimate objective is to eliminate the ten most-wanted assassination targets in the United States, and thus become the nation’s best contract killer.

Fast and stylish, No More Heroes mixes the madcap humor of the Yakuza series with the frantic but tactical melee combat you might find in Sekiro or the older God of War games. Like Killer7, Killer Is Dead, and The Silver Case, it’s also a showcase for Suda’s distinct auteurism, where the juvenile and profane repeatedly clash with dark musings on politics and psychology. The PC version arrived on Steam in 2021, and since then, it’s been totally quiet – but that just changed.

Three years since it first launched on Steam, out of nowhere, No More Heroes has just received a huge update that totally transforms the PC version. Keyboard and mouse controls are now fully supported, you can rebind inputs on a controller, and a bug that prevented No More Heroes from launching in offline mode has been resolved.

Publisher XSeed says it is now working on a similar update to the sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. If you haven’t played NMH before, or if you’ve suddenly got the urge to go back for another round, this is the perfect time.

