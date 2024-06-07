Brutal survival game based on huge Source mod is back from the dead

All the way back in 2011, No More Room in Hell, a Half-Life 2 mod inspired by classic George Romero zombie movies, came out. In the more than a decade since its launch, the subgenre it belongs to — the horror co-op game — has transformed, growing from its roots in projects like Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 and mutating into new forms, like Dead by Daylight, The Outlast Trials, and Phasmophobia. While the occasional throwback, like Back 4 Blood, has offered a return to the style of gritty co-op that the first No More Room in Hell provided, today’s announcement of No More Room in Hell 2 marks the most direct revival of the original game’s spirit to date.

No More Room in Hell 2 is a follow up to the classic zombie game that looks to update, refine, and expand on its predecessor. Set in a horrific landscape stalked by murderous zombies, the sequel sees players joining groups of up to eight emergency responders who look, according to the game’s Steam page, to “survive, scavenge, [and] stockpile” as they work toward completing various missions. This takes the form of upgrading both the player character and an arsenal that expands from flimsy melee weapons to powerful firearms and explosives.

Permadeath adds an extra level of tension to the experience, with the player character constantly at risk of dying and, as a result, lessening the rewards gained by extracting from missions with as many members of their co-op group left alive as possible.

No More Room in Hell 2 is set to launch in Early Access this Halloween. You can find its Steam page right here.

