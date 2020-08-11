Hello Ampere – Nvidia will announce its latest graphics innovations on September 1

Yesterday Nvidia teasted an announcement, enigmatically stating “The ultimate countdown. 21 days. 21 years.” It’s been 21 years since the debut of the company’s first GPU, the GeForce 256 – that’s the “21 years” covered. What about “21 days?” Well, the company’s now announced that it will host a GeForce Special Event on September 1 – actually 22 days from yesterday, but close enough for a non-mathemetician, right?

On September 1, 09:00 PT / 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET, Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang will host the special event, which you can tune into on the teaser page that currently says, “Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999. And what comes next.” What comes next? Surely it’s Nvidia Ampere and the next generation of RTX 30-series graphics cards.

So many next-gen Nvidia graphics card rumours are doing the rounds at the moment that it’s hard to tell the wheat from the chaff, but at this official event we should get some concrete information on upcoming Nvidia graphics technologies – information that doesn’t involve parsing through the ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes’, something solid and definitive.

The latest rumour says that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series will lay claim to some chunky memory capacities, and previous rumours have the RTX 3080 Ti supposedly running 30% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. We’ve also heard numerous rumours about Nvidia Ampere graphics card release dates.

Speculation generally seems to centre on September, October, and November as release windows for successive Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards. That Nvidia has a big announcement coming up on September 1 plays well into these release window rumours and titillates our nerd bones. Could we be saying ‘hello Ampere’ in the consumer market soon? Here’s hoping. And here’s to Jensen throwing us a curveball and mentioning the RTX 30-series not once. Don’t do it to us, Jensen, please…