Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming is now on sale with 40% off

Nvidia GeForce Now was nothing short of a saviour when the global chip shortage made it a nightmare to upgrade your GPU, as it gives you the power of an RTX 2080 directly from the cloud itself. Better yet, it taps into your existing Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, EA’s Origin, and Ubisoft Connect libraries, so you don’t have to worry about games suddenly leaving the platform when you’re half-way through.

Usually, the Priority subscription would cost you $49.99 USD / £44.99 GBP for six months upfront, which is a small saving compared to the tenner per month package, but Nvidia is feeling extra generous at the moment. During the GeForce Now sale, you can nab six months of the cloud gaming service for the price of three, with the cost falling to just $29.99 USD / £26.99 GBP until November 20.

If you’re not convinced of the value, there’s a free version you can try that limits you to entry-level hardware, one-hour sessions, and you might need to queue up in order to use it. The Priority subscription skips the line entirely with premium servers, six-hour sessions, and ray tracing at 1080p / 60fps. You can even learn how to set up Nvidia GeForce Now on Steam Deck if you own Valve’s handheld gaming PC.

There are some caveats to the discount, as the deal is only available to “new members, Free members, 1 Month Priority members, and users on an active promotion or gift card.” The cloud gaming service will also depend on your connection speeds to maintain a smooth stream. Currently, more than 1,400 are compatible with the service, with the latest including Victoria 3 and V Rising. You can check supported games here.

There’s no telling how Logitech and Tencet’s cloud rival will fare, but GeForce Now has long been a leader in the game streaming wars – even before Google Stadia packed in. If you end up liking the Priority subscription, consider upgrading to the Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, which comes with a higher frame rate, higher resolution, and longer sessions.