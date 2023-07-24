Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB prices are already falling

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is here, but you’d be forgiven for not realizing, given Nvidia’s decision to not send out any review copies or near non-existent marketing for the GPU. Now, less than a week from launch, the graphics card is available at a discount.

Even prior to its release, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB wasn’t the most popular pixel pusher. Costing $100 more than its already-maligned 8GB sibling, with no Founders Edition to boot, the cards were stacked against it. Now, it feels as though all parties involved would rather it was altogether forgotten about as quickly as possible.

Over on Mindfactory, the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Ventus 3X is now available for €519 (approx. $575), €21 less than its €540 launch price (as spotted by Hardware.info). While not a huge discount, it doesn’t exactly paint massive confidence in the graphics card’s ability to sell itself at full cost. However, according to the retailer, it has sold over 20 units of the GPU model in question and likely more of others.

