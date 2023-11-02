Grab the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 for just $1,329.99 ahead of Black Friday. It’s sometimes the way that the best deals at this time of year can be found outside of the Black Friday weekend. While we don’t yet know what deals we’ll find when the sales event goes live on November 24, that doesn’t mean there are no great offers available right now. In fact, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5, which boasts an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, is available at its lowest ever price.

You can grab the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD (16″) on the Lenovo website for over $600 off its $1,959.99 MSRP. That’s a massive 32% saving on a very capable gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which unlocks Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation. Team green’s proprietary upscaling tech should help you hit max fps on the laptop’s 16-inch, 1600p, 240Hz display.

Backing up this Nvidia firepower is the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, which can hit clock speeds of up to 5.10 GHz, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and 16GB DDR5 5,200MHz RAM. You even get 3 months free with Xbox Game Pass.

If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, but you don’t want to wait to see what’s available when Black Friday rolls around on November 24, you can often find early promotions online. Check out our guide to early Black Friday deals, where we’ll add all the best offers as they’re announced.