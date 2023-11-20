You might struggle to get hold of these Nvidia GPUs for Christmas

There’s a concerning rumor affecting those of us planning to get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti this Christmas. With graphics card prices rising all the time, many kids (and adults) are probably hoping Santa brings them a high-powered chunk of silicon, metal, and plastic this holiday season. But the possible arrival of Super GPUs in early 2024 could mean AIB partners will be selling out of existing cards sooner rather than later.

Nvidia has supposedly decided against allocating many GPUs to AIBs for Q4 of this year, meaning inventory may already be low. This particularly affects the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, both of which are rumored to be superseded by Super variants.

While this rumor, revealed by Board Channels, may worry some consumers, it could be good news for savvy shoppers. When more Black Friday deals go live, we could see some decent discounts on AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

While GPU discounts are often minimal on Black Friday, retailers could be looking to shift the remainder of their existing stock in anticipation of the Super cards’ arrival in early 2024. Of course, it could have the opposite effect: that stock being low pushes prices upwards as everyone looks to get their hands on a new GPU before Christmas.

If your local hardware store is struggling for Nvidia stock, you might consider going team red for Christmas to match Santa’s hat. AMD has some great options on offer, with the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT our current favorite card under $500.