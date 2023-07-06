Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 price finally drops below $1000

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 can now be yours for less than $1,000, but you'll need to act fast as the promotion only lasts until July 9.

An image of MSI's RTX 4080 graphics card, and its box, on an orange background.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 remains one of the most powerful graphics cards out there, but its price puts it out of the reach of many prospective buyers. Thankfully, the cost of the pixel pusher is slowly coming down, making this GPU a more viable option for those looking to upgrade their setup.

In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review, we celebrated this beat of a graphics card for its “premium performance” and “DLSS 3 superpowers”, but its $1,200 MSRP rightly made us sweat a little. After all, not everyone has that kind of cash to spend on a GPU, let alone a PC.

Thankfully, thanks to a promotional code on Newegg spotted by Twitter user Vectral555, Nvidia’s second-best graphics card can now be yours for less than $1,000. This saving come as part of the retailer’s ‘Fantastech Presale’, which runs until July 9th. Better still, you’ll receive an automatic refund if the price is further discounted before July 14th on all Fantastech items, including the 4080.

If you can’t decide on which pixel pusher to pick up the Fantastech Presale, check out our guides to the best graphics cards to make sure you grab the right GPU for your PC.

