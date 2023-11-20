Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 could copy this AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX feature

Although we’re likely some way off the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 launch, a steady stream of rumors and speculation is appearing online. The latest leak suggests the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be compatible with DisplayPort 2.1 technology.

AMD has implemented DisplayPort 2.1 connection into its higher tier cards, including the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. But no existing Nvidia GeForce graphics card has benefitted from its higher data rate.

However, that could change with the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards, according to the latest leak from kopite7kimi. Apparently, the high-end RTX 5090 and 5080 cards will be DisplayPort 2.1-compatible, meaning those GPUs can unlock data rates of up to 77.37Gb/s, compared to HDMI 2.1’s 42Gb/s.

This higher date rate allows for higher resolutions and refresh rates, topping out at a whopping 8K/60Hz. Naturally, this scales down too, with 4K/240Hz, and QHD/500Hz.

kopite7kimi also alleges that the Blackwell graphics cards will use the TSMC 3 nm process nodes, which will also be deployed in its high-end computing cards, according to rumors.

There are high hopes for the RTX 5000-series when it eventually arrives. Check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 release date guide for everything we know about the upcoming Blackwell cards.