Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 could copy this AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX feature

The RTX 5090 and 5080 are rumored to copy AMD in adding DisplayPort 2.1 technology, which boasts a much higher data rate than HDMI 2.1.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 DisplayPort 2.1: an Nvidia graphics card appears between two DisplayPort 2.1 cables against an orange background.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

Nvidia PC games hardware 

Although we’re likely some way off the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 launch, a steady stream of rumors and speculation is appearing online. The latest leak suggests the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be compatible with DisplayPort 2.1 technology.

 

AMD has implemented DisplayPort 2.1 connection into its higher tier cards, including the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. But no existing Nvidia GeForce graphics card has benefitted from its higher data rate.

YouTube Thumbnail

However, that could change with the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards, according to the latest leak from kopite7kimi. Apparently, the high-end RTX 5090 and 5080 cards will be DisplayPort 2.1-compatible, meaning those GPUs can unlock data rates of up to 77.37Gb/s, compared to HDMI 2.1’s 42Gb/s.

This higher date rate allows for higher resolutions and refresh rates, topping out at a whopping 8K/60Hz. Naturally, this scales down too, with 4K/240Hz, and QHD/500Hz.

kopite7kimi also alleges that the Blackwell graphics cards will use the TSMC 3 nm process nodes, which will also be deployed in its high-end computing cards, according to rumors.

There are high hopes for the RTX 5000-series when it eventually arrives. Check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 release date guide for everything we know about the upcoming Blackwell cards.

Inspired by the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. As such, his interests lie in whatever AMD and Nvidia are cooking up. That said, he's happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.