Inno3D just solved your Nvidia GPU cable nightmares

One of the most frustrating things about building any gaming PC is the Tetris-like manoeuvring required to neatly manage your cables. With that in mind, PC builders can rejoice as Inno3D has come up with a solution with their new stealth cable management for Nvidia GPUs.

Inno3D, a Chinese manufacturer, has brought out a fix to the cable management woes many PC builders face for their upcoming custom RTX 4070, and RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 Twin X2/OC White Edition graphics cards.

Showcased at Computex Taipei 2023, the GPUs have partially-removable backplates, which gives access to custom PCIe connectors that allow for power cables to be re-routed from the back. Having the power cables set up in this way means they’re almost invisible from the front of the GPU, creating a minimal look for your build and mitigating the stress caused by cable management that many of us face when PC building.

This new method of cable management not only means you can create a more unified looking rig, but the RTX 4070, and RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 Twin X2/OC stylish designs will look especially fitting if you have a setup where appearance and aesthetic is a priority.

The ingenuity at work here is limited to Inno3D GPUs as of now, but I’m hoping more manufacturers follow this example and look into new ways to offer up solutions to improve the process of building a modern PC.

Featured image credit: mydrivers.com/INNO3D.