Inno3D just solved your Nvidia GPU cable nightmares

Gaming PC builders can rejoice as cable management just got easier thanks to Inno3D's removable backplates on its custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs.

Image of the re-routed power cables on the white edition Inno3D RTX 4060 GPU.
One of the most frustrating things about building any gaming PC is the Tetris-like manoeuvring required to neatly manage your cables. With that in mind, PC builders can rejoice as Inno3D has come up with a solution with their new stealth cable management for Nvidia GPUs.

Inno3D, a Chinese manufacturer, has brought out a fix to the cable management woes many PC builders face for their upcoming custom RTX 4070, and RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 Twin X2/OC White Edition graphics cards.

Showcased at Computex Taipei 2023, the GPUs have partially-removable backplates, which gives access to custom PCIe connectors that allow for power cables to be re-routed from the back. Having the power cables set up in this way means they’re almost invisible from the front of the GPU, creating a minimal look for your build and mitigating the stress caused by cable management that many of us face when PC building.

Image of the backplate removed on the white edition Inno3D RTX 4060 GPU.Image of the re-routed power cables on the white edition Inno3D RTX 4060 GPU.Image of the white edition Inno3D RTX 4060 GPU.Image of the white edition Inno3D RTX 4060 GPU.
This new method of cable management not only means you can create a more unified looking rig, but the RTX 4070, and RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 Twin X2/OC stylish designs will look especially fitting if you have a setup where appearance and aesthetic is a priority.

The ingenuity at work here is limited to Inno3D GPUs as of now, but I’m hoping more manufacturers follow this example and look into new ways to offer up solutions to improve the process of building a modern PC.

Featured image credit: mydrivers.com/INNO3D.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

