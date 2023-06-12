The Nvidia RTX 4060 release date may arrive sooner than expected

The Nvidia RTX 4060 launch is drawing near, as many of us continue to wait patiently to hopefully update our rigs with the latest in budget friendly GPUs. However, according to a leaked embargo document, the graphics card could be coming to stores sooner than we expected.

An alleged leaked embargo reveals that the RTX 4060 will launch as soon as June 29th, sooner than the July time-frame given by Nvidia.

The embargo, leaked by Twitter user MEGAsizeGPU, has some information pixelated as to secure their source. Though what we can decipher from the information available is that the plan is to ship out the GPU to partners from today, with reviews going up the day before it plans to hit store shelves on June 29th.



Image credit: MEGAsizeGPU / Twitter

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is also present within the leaked document, though a release date isn’t provided. According to the Nvidia website, it’s still scheduled for a July launch.

The RTX 4060 will pack the same features as its bigger siblings, namely Nvidia DLSS 3. Whether or not it’ll be ahead of what’s available from its competitors at AMD, like the Radeon RX 7600, we’ll have to see come June 29th. Prices for the RTX 4060 will start at $299 / £289.

