RTX 5090 is Nvidia’s only hope for 2024, leak suggests

Next-generation graphics cards from Nvidia had been expected to arrive imminently, with both the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 expected to be on store shelves by year’s end. However, recent rumors suggest that we may only see one Blackwell graphics card materialize in 2024.

It’s almost a given that the GeForce RTX 50 series will net Nvidia spots on our best graphics card shortlist, but we’ll need to put the likes of the RTX 5090 and its ilk through their paces ourselves before we can say for certain. However, we may be waiting a little while longer before we can go hands-on with the RTX 5080, if recent leaks are to be believed.

YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claims their sources have informed them that Nvidia “may just launch the RTX 5090 this year.” This contradicts previous murmurs that put the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch as early as Q3 2023. However, the source does caveat that they’re not entirely sure one way or another.

A staggered release between of the RTX 5090 and the less-powerful but more-affordable RTX 5080 wouldn’t be entirely out of the question, given Nvidia’s previous release cadences. As a reminder, the RTX 4090 launched in October 2023 whereas the RTX 4080 followed suit a month later in November 2023.

Based on this wording, the earliest we may see the RTX 5080 would be January 2025, where a reveal at CES 2025 could be on the cards. Regardless, more details on the RTX 5090 are expected at Computex 2024 in just a few weeks.

It’s not all bad news, though, as RTX 5080 mobile GPUs are now expected to use the same GB2023 dies as the RTX 5090. Better still, they’ll be equipped with GDDR7 VRAM and use a PCIe 5.0 interface, according to Moore’s Law Is Dead.

While we’re waiting for the RTX 50 series, be sure to give our GeForce RTX 4070 Super review a read as it’s currently our favorite graphics card available from Nvidia right now.