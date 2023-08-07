Classic Tomb Raider looks stunning in Nvidia RTX remaster

Modders are once again taking it upon themselves to give some classic videogames a ray-traced remaster using Nvidia’s RTX Remix. The original Tomb Raider is the latest to have its own path-tracing makeover, and classic Lara Croft in all of her polygonal glory has never looked better.

The incredible dynamic lighting and realistic reflections featured in the video are achieved with Nvidia’s RTX Remix technology. Built from Nvidia Omniverse, RTX Remix allows modders to retain a game’s assets while upgrading the presentation using modern techniques. OpenLara, an open-source engine, was also utilized here.

Tomb Raider isn’t the only game to get the RTX Remix treatment either. Skyrim got a path-tracing makeover last week, and the miraculous detail on show blew us away. However, as an avid Tomb Raider fan, especially when it comes to the classic titles from the 90s, the work by Aurate has really grabbed my attention.

Seeing the footage, originally discovered by Wccftech, not only brings up feelings of nostalgia but an eagerness to see more old PC games get the RTX Remix treatment. It’s amazing to see such a classic game in a new light, literally, and I can’t wait to see how this path-tracing technology advances once Nvidia makes RTX Remix available to the modding public.

Check out the Nvidia website to learn more about RTX Remix and be notified when the modding platform is available.

Check out our list of the best graphics cards to see what ray tracing and DLSS 3 compatible GPUs can do for your favorite PC games. If your graphics card is already up to par, give our best SSDS for gaming list a browse.