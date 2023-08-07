Classic Tomb Raider looks stunning in Nvidia RTX remaster

The original Tomb Raider has never looked better thanks to the path tracing potential of Nvidia's RTX Remix in this brand-new mod.

This Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tomb Raider mod recreates Angel of Darkness, for some reason
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

NvidiaPC games hardwareTomb Raider

Modders are once again taking it upon themselves to give some classic videogames a ray-traced remaster using Nvidia’s RTX Remix. The original Tomb Raider is the latest to have its own path-tracing makeover, and classic Lara Croft in all of her polygonal glory has never looked better.

The incredible dynamic lighting and realistic reflections featured in the video are achieved with Nvidia’s RTX Remix technology. Built from Nvidia Omniverse, RTX Remix allows modders to retain a game’s assets while upgrading the presentation using modern techniques. OpenLara, an open-source engine, was also utilized here.

Tomb Raider isn’t the only game to get the RTX Remix treatment either. Skyrim got a path-tracing makeover last week, and the miraculous detail on show blew us away. However, as an avid Tomb Raider fan, especially when it comes to the classic titles from the 90s, the work by Aurate has really grabbed my attention.

YouTube Thumbnail

Seeing the footage, originally discovered by Wccftech, not only brings up feelings of nostalgia but an eagerness to see more old PC games get the RTX Remix treatment. It’s amazing to see such a classic game in a new light, literally, and I can’t wait to see how this path-tracing technology advances once Nvidia makes RTX Remix available to the modding public.

Check out the Nvidia website to learn more about RTX Remix and be notified when the modding platform is available.

Check out our list of the best graphics cards to see what ray tracing and DLSS 3 compatible GPUs can do for your favorite PC games. If your graphics card is already up to par, give our best SSDS for gaming list a browse.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.