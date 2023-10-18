One of the best indie horror games gets DLSS 3 in time for Halloween

Slender: The Arrival crept its way onto the indie horror scene a decade ago and has gone on to become a fixture in the world of PC horror games. Now, the upcoming Slender: The Arrival 10-year Anniversary Update has arrived, with the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS 3, just in time to scare a whole new generation of players this Halloween season.

Over the years, some of the best horror games have brought us a slew of iconic and unforgettable bloodcurdling villains, but none gripped the world as much as Slenderman. Slender: The Arrival isn’t even the first game to be developed based around the ghastly suited figure, but the Blue Isle Studios developed title was popular among the creepypasta-loving demographic. With the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS 3, Slender: The Arrival’s 10th Anniversary Update has some frightfully big performance gains, for those looking to re-experience the horror classic on RTX 40 series graphics cards.

On its website, Nvidia revealed that the Slender: The Arrival’s 10th Anniversary Update sees a 2.8X increase in performance, thanks to the brand-new integration of DLSS 3. Through testing on various RTX 40 series graphics cards, the RTX 4090 saw a boost of 166.9 fps, in comparison to 65.3 when DLSS 3 was turned off. The RTX 4080 graphics card also sees a considerable frame rate jump, with 128 fps being reached thanks to the frame-generative technology. Not so far behind, the RTX 4070 Ti, also saw an increase from 29.9 fps to 88.2, while the non-Ti version only saw gains from 21.6 fps to 63.1.

While the high frame rates achievable with the RTX 40 series of graphics cards in the newly updated Slender: The Arrival is a boo-tiful sight to behold, the game will also be seeing other performance gains. The game will be receiving newly updated Unreal Engine 5.2 graphics, along with a new chapter further expanding the story of the suited-up Slender Man. Developer Blue Isle Studios also has future plans of bringing a multiplayer mode, and cross-platform modding clip, so DLSS 3 just marks the beginning of a new life for this horror classic.

If you don’t fancy yourself facing off against Slenderman, then that’s okay, as Nvidia has also announced that DLSS 3 will be coming to Warhammer Vermintide 2 in a future update. Naraka Bladepoint, a 60-player melee-focused battle royal by developer 24 Entertainment, is also set to get the DLSS 3 treatment, having previously been supported with Nvidia DLSS 2 and Reflex.

A full insight into all games getting the upscaling and frame generative support of DLSS 3 can be found on the Nvidia website.

Check out our best horror games guide, where we’ve collected our top picks to get you into the Halloween spirit. If you’re already set on games to play this Halloween season, picking up one of the best graphics cards, will ensure you don’t have to deal with the horrors of low frame rates and performance issues.