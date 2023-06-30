Yeston’s new custom Cute Pet RTX 4060 does its name justice

We’re no stranger to covering cute custom graphics cards, and now it looks like the GeForce RTX 4060 is the latest to get the ‘Cute Pet’ makeover treatment from China-based GPU maker, Yeston.

Yeston is a company all about making custom graphics cards. Just last year it brought out a custom Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU as part of its ‘Cute Pet’ series, and now the recently-released GeForce RTX 4060 is the latest to get this un-bear-ably sweet makeover.

Opting for a petite MINI ITX form factor, this Yeston GPU comes with but a single fan. Unlike a lot of the recently released graphics cards from the company, the RTX 4060 Cute Pet does not insist of a white PCB, instead having a typical black PCB which is mostly hidden from view.

Just because it doesn’t have a white PCB, it isn’t any less of a great looking graphics card. The fan features little teddy-bear markings, reminiscent of the cute Animal Crossing-like mascot as featured in the marketing material. There’s also a teddy bear print across the graphics card, which is gray on one side, and a purple to green-blue gradient on the other.

According to Yeston, this new cute graphics card is set to hit the market in the next few days, but for the time being it hasn’t yet confirmed the price on its social media channels or on the main webpage.

The Cute Pet RTX 4060 graphics card is still a bog-standard RTX 4060, on the inside, but it could be perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly mid-range graphics card with an emphasis on cute-aesthetics.

Featured image source: Yeston/videocardz.