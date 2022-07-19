NZXT launches Canvas 1440p 165Hz gaming displays and monitor arms

NZXT has just released its first couple of gaming monitors, the latest addition to its growing portfolio of components and peripherals. Dubbed ‘Canvas’, these displays come in two form factors, with your options being the flat 27-inch ’27Q’ and curved 32-inch ’32Q’.

Regardless of which NZXT Canvas gaming monitor you choose, you’ll be treated to the same 1440p (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. They both support HDR10 and FreeSync Premium too, but neither have any Vesa DisplayHDR certification. Despite their several similarities, each model actually uses different panel types, with the 27Q packing an IPS and the 32Q boasting a VA.

In addition to its Canvas gaming monitors, NZXT is also launching both a single and dual monitor arm. The company is even offering to ship out the 27Q and 32Q without their stands for a lower price, should you be so inclined as to VESA mount them.

The Canvas 27Q and 32Q are available from today for $359.99 / £399.00 / €449.00 and $429.00 / £469.00 / €549.00 respectively, but you can shave a little extra off the asking price by forgoing the stand. Meanwhile, the single monitor arm will set you back $99.99 / £139.99 / €169.00 versus the dual monitor arm’s $169.99 / £199.99 / €239.00 price point.