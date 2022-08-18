Oculus Quest 2 gets an audio upgrade courtesy of Logitech

The Oculus Quest 2 has many qualities that rightly deserve praise, but the VR headset’s integrated speakers remain a weak point in an otherwise largely excellent package. However, the all-in-one device can now enjoy an audio upgrade in the style of the Valve Index thanks to a new Logitech accessory.

The Logitech Chorus is an off-ear integrated audio solution designed for the Oculus Quest 2, which should offer a substantial sound upgrade for the best VR headset. The Chorus is compatible with all three strap options, seamlessly blending in to the fit and design of the device, which should prove to be preferable to donning a bulky set of headphones instead.

Logitech has clearly taken cues from the integrated speakers found on the Valve Index in its design of the Chorus, but it remains to be seen whether its audio quality can compete with its inspiration. Nonetheless, features like flip to mute and USB-C passthrough suggest that this is no mere copycat.

You can pre-order the Logitech Chorus from today for $99.99 USD / £89.99 GBP, but there’s no word on a release date just yet.