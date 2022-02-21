Oculus Quest 2 hack enables background Discord and Spotify apps

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets out there, but playing standalone games on the headset means missing out on comforts like background music and online chat. However, thanks to the efforts of hackers, Meta’s device can now run Android apps like Spotify and Discord, making it even more like a gaming PC than ever before.

Spotted by UploadVR, the hack involves sideloading an app called Oculess. Developed by hackers Basti564 and Threethan, the program bypasses elements of the Quest’s operating system, including the need to use a Facebook account and measures that prevent 2D and VR Android applications from running simultaneously.

Oculess is free to download via Github, but you’ll need to enable developer mode on your Quest 2 headset to install it. Before you decide to try out sideloading and install the app, it’s worth noting that you do so at your own risk, and any mishaps could mean you’ll have to factory reset your device.

The ability to use apps while gaming is something we perhaps take for granted, but the Oculus Quest 2’s newfound ability to run Discord during VR games could help players link up with friends playing on PC, console, and mobile.

That said, Meta probably restricts running multiple apps at once for a reason, so don’t be too surprised if Oculess’ exploits are patched in the future. Even then, there’s no guarantee that the hack will work on the Oculus Quest 3 (now known as the Meta Quest) when it eventually arrives.