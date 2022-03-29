The Oculus Quest 2 is no more, long live the Meta Quest 2

Meta has taken yet another step in rebranding the ever-popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset to its newer Meta Quest 2 moniker. While this has understandably mostly affected the product’s digital presence until now, it seems that time has finally caught up with the device’s retail packaging. Now, Zuckerberg’s company’s closer to cementing its brand in the gaming space.

According to a tweet from Japanese user SanagimiSayama (via UploadVR), it appears that customers buying newly manufactured Oculus Quest 2 headsets will receive packaging branded with the newer Meta Quest 2 title. This extends to the headset too, which comes complete with Meta’s weird warped infinity logo branded onto it.

There’s seemingly no escape from the fact that Meta’s devouring the Oculus Quest 2 and assimilating it into its metaverse collective, with the company ousting the pre-existing Oculus oval emblem with its own logo in a previous update. We can only hope that the Oculus Meta Quest 3 at the very least carries over and enhances the existing qualities of its predecessor, which is arguably the best VR headset on the market.

It’s only a matter of time until Meta scrubs the Oculus domain from the internet, but until then it stands as one of the last reminders of where the Oculus Quest 2 came from.

If you’re wondering what else Meta changed as part of the Oculus Quest 2 v38 update, you can check out more details on the patch by clicking that link over there.

Image credit: SanagimiSayama

