Peaky Blinders VR arrives on Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 next March

The Peaky Blinders season finale aired last year, but alongside one more film, Oculus Quest 2 is about to give us more. Developed by Maze Theory, who previously released Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is next. While we’re still waiting on a Steam release date, it’s coming to Quest 2 and Pico 4 first on March 9, 2023.

Featuring an original story, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom promises a “dark VR action adventure based on the epic gangster drama” for your best VR headset. Playing an original character in 1920s Birmingham, you must turn to notorious gang leader Tommy Shelby for help. Bringing back Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson to voice Tommy and Arthur Shelby, respectively, you can watch a new cinematic trailer below.

“You’ve been fleeing from the firing squad for over a decade. Turning to the infamous Tommy Shelby for help, you become embroiled in the hunt for Churchill’s Red Box: a briefcase containing the names and locations of every British agent around the globe,” states the Steam page. “As you’re drawn deeper into the criminal underworld, you find yourself at war once again: A clash of revolvers and ego, where your only hope at redemption is to retrieve that box.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the BAFTA award-winning series adapted into a video game, though The King’s Ransom marks Peaky Blinders’ VR debut. In 2020, FuturLab and Curve Games released Peaky Blinders: Mastermind on PC, a puzzle-adventure game where you’d control multiple characters to pull off your plan.