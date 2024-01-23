Paralives release date estimate and latest news

When is the Paralives release date? This upcoming life sim has been likened to The Sims, and it’s easy to see why. With cute outfits, tons of items, an extensive character creator, build mode, and extra features we wish were in The Sims, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Paralives is an ambitious project, but we already know a fair bit about what’s headed to this simulation game. What first started off as a Patreon project by a lone developer in 2019, has developed into a life sim game set to rival the genre. Though the studio does rely on community pledges to keep the game in development, the official website is great at keeping the community up to date with progress and what to expect next.

Paralives release date estimate

We expect that Paralives will be released in late 2024 or early 2025, due to it having been in development for over five years. However, this has not been confirmed by the development studio yet.

Though Paralives doesn’t have an official release date, we do know that it will release in Steam Early Access. The game has been in development for five years, but has made a lot of progress in that time, with the latest update from the developer stating that it is working on the live mode core systems, such as relationships and interactions.

We hope Paralives will release sometime in 2024, but it’s still too early to say whether we can expect the game this year. If you are interested in seeing the roadmap for features, check out the extensive Paralives roadmap.

Paralives gameplay and modes

Character creator

A detailed look at how the character creator – or called in-game, Paramaker – works was shown off two years ago, with more outfits added since then. In the Paramaker, you can customise your Parafolk’s clothing, body, and identity, which includes everything from mole placement to tattoos. You can choose skin color, hair, makeup, and facial hair, using sliders to adjust the proportions of your body.

The current development stage of the Paramaker is that almost all features are available, but clothing items, hairstyles, babies, and pets, are all expected to be added.

Build mode

Of course with any life sim game, we want to plan, design, and create our character’s house from scratch, and it looks like Paralives is set to deliver. The devs has already shown us 11 minutes of house building, but also continue to release tweets and clips of furniture from cosy loft buildings to stunning gardens.

It looks like you can purchase lots and jump into the build mode to start building walls and rooms, selecting floors, and raising the different levels of the house.

Live mode

This is where our Parafolk will interact with objects and each other, living out their daily lives exactly how we design it. The developers has said the basic system is working such as interactions with objects, but they are continuing to work on animation systems, and then skills, needs, relationships, schools, and more.

We have seen a few basic interactions between Parafolk, with the options to hug, shake hands, kiss, or chat with, in the Paralives language, Parli. The devs also showed a clip of a Parafolk playing the piano, with different skill levels, and how Parafolk can engage with their home and themselves, to either use the phone, talk to self, dance, sit, exercise, run, walk, and even daydream.

Autonomy system

Yes, our Parafolk are able to think for themselves, and even, as the devs confirm, “your characters will be able to decide to perform some interactions on their own.” So, they can go about their business, literally, by using the toilet, eating, or going to work. Still, if your character can’t fulfil some needs, they will perish, but as long as they have access to all they need, they can be fully autonomous, though the options to turn this off is available if you prefer to closely monitor your Parafolk’s needs.

Paralives modding

Much like The Sims mods, we couldn’t imagine Paralives without some modding function, and fortunately, modding has been confirmed. The latest on modding tools, is that the core systems are working, and Paralives will have in-game modding and it will be available upon release, so you can create and share your creations with the community.

That’s all we have on Paralives and its release date. If you can’t wait, check our all the best games like The Sims, and other of the best life games on PC.