Path of Exile is getting three new events in the lead up to PoE 3.13

Path of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games is certainly looking to see 2020 out with a bang, as the studio has announced three new events leading up to PoE 3.13 in its latest press release. The events, which will span a five-week period, include a one-week Mayhem Event, a one-week Endless Delve Event, and finally a three-week Heist Flashback Event.

Exiles hoping to hop in on the action can do so from 12:00 PT / 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET on December 4 when the Mayhem Event kicks off. Throughout it, players can expect to encounter enemies, modifiers, and scenarios from past leagues Anarchy, Invasion, Breach, Ambush, Torment, and Harbinger, with the mods switching up every hour.

Once Mayhem ends on the morning of December 11, Exiles will have a two hour reprieve from their endeavours before they are plunged into the Azurite Mine for an Endless Delve at 12:00 PT / 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET. The initial descent will see players navigating the darkness with nothing but starter gear, and with access to hideouts and towns rescinded, you’re on your own. Additionally, Kitava’s resistance penalties will be incurred at points throughout the levelling process.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, dear Exile, as at certain level thresholds you’ll still be able to access the passive points usually acquired from questing, while characters can still be ascended via the Altar of Ascendancy found within the Mine Encampment. Lilly Roth and Niko can also be found around the encampment for all of your skill gem needs.

The final marathon begins on December 18. Once again, two hours after resurfacing from the Azurite Mine, Exiles will begin their looting spree at 12:00 PT / 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET. Grinding Gear has stated in its accompanying forum post that, as this is a separate event to the Heist League, players will have to make a fresh character to participate. However, these event characters can still be used to complete Heist challenges.

Similarly to the Mayhem Event, the Heist Flashback Event will feature an hourly rotation of popular mods from leagues gone-by alongside Heist itself. Grinding Gear also reveals that “each area in Wraeclast will have a random selection of three of the following mods present”:

One additional Abyss

One additional Breach

Two additional Rogue Exiles

Two additional Invasion Bosses

Two additional Strongboxes

Two additional Harbingers

Two additional Perandus Chests and a 33% chance to spawn Cadiro

Three additional Tormented Spirits

Three additional Rare Monster Packs with Nemesis Mods

Thee additional Magic Monster Packs with Bloodlines

One Timeless Monolith

One Metamorph

One Delirium Mirror

Beyond

Triumphant Exiles can expect to scoop up a variety of prizes across the three events, including “the new Demigod’s Authority, a Twilight Mystery Box for reaching level 50, and random microtransaction prizes at level 60, 70, 80, 85, 90, and 95 that will be drawn at the conclusion of each event.” Sweet.