New Genesis: Phantasy Star Online 2 is a “completely redesigned and reborn” PSO2

While Phantasy Star Online 2 finally made its way to English-speaking audiences earlier this year – officially, anyway – the original game launched in 2012 and wasn’t especially impressive-looking, even then. It seems that’s why we’re getting Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a modernised reimagining of PSO2.

Sega is extremely unspecific about how New Genesis will release – if it’s a new, standalone game or a major update for PSO2 – but the company says the goal is to “create the ultimate PSO2 in which the time-tested elements are kept intact, while the game design, gameplay, and graphics engine will be completely redesigned and reborn in all aspects”.

New Genesis is scheduled to launch for Xbox platforms and PC in 2021. The trailer showcases much larger environments than base PSO2, along with more dynamic, fluid combat. You’ll still be using your choice of melee or ranged weaponry to make big numbers pop up over the heads of enemies, though, so clearly the important stuff remains.

Check out the trailer below.

Sega’s MMORPG has had a long road out of Japan, but now there’s a major revamp… or remake? Expansion? Sequel? Whatever form New Genesis actually takes, it’ll hopefully be an even better version of PSO2.