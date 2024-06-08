Gorgeous new action platformer from Hyper Light Drifter dev announced

Heart Machine seems to be keeping very busy. The studio behind 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter and 2021’s Solar Ash is still working on Hyper Light Breaker, the follow up to its debut, but it’s also just announced yet another new project. With a striking visual style reminiscent of games like Inside or, in its detailed anime like character designs, Supergiant’s Hades 2 and Pyre, Possessor(s) makes a strong first impression on the basis of its moody, immediately compelling announcement trailer.

Possessor(s) is an action-adventure game that looks to offer a gorgeous, foreboding world to explore. Set in a decaying, flooded, and quarantined city that’s been partially destroyed by a mysterious past catastrophe, the game stars a character called Luca who plays host to a being named Rehm. The possessed and possessor make their way through the dying metropolis, trying to learn what caused the city’s destruction, with a combination of platforming and a combat system that involves building powerful combos out of both ground and air moves.

Luca and Rehm’s journey sees the duo gaining strength as they upgrade and unlock weapons. With new tools, they can access previously blocked off areas of the city and explore new paths that wind through its perilous architecture. As they fight regular enemies and bosses, the pair uncover a story that includes encounters with a cast of other hand drawn and hand animated characters.

Possessor(s) is set to come out in 2025.

