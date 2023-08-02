PowerWash Simulator has very literally blasted the recent Twitter name change implemented by Elon Musk. As you’ve likely seen, on Saturday, July 22, Musk announced that Twitter would be rebranded to simply X. Indeed, the Twitter logo has now been changed and the domain ‘X.com’ now also directs to Twitter. A new, short video however, posted by PowerWash Simulator developer Futurlab, reflects how some social media users may have felt about the rebranding. This may be one of the most relaxing games, but it has no chill.

It’s such a simple premise. As a humble powerwash business owner, you report to a variety of dirt-encrusted homes and businesses to – as quickly and efficiently as possible – make them clean again. Calming, visually satisfying, and always compelling, PowerWash Simulator is like a playable version of those wonderful YouTube videos where you watch someone restore an abandoned old pool, or something they’ve dug up that’s covered in rust.

But let it never be said that PowerWash Simulator and developer Futurlabs don’t have their rubber-gloved fingers on the cultural pulse. Following the controversial change to Twitter’s logo, name, and branding, a new, short video takes watery aim and the newly minted X.

Cleaning the dirt off the Twitter logo💦 pic.twitter.com/k04Z7O4bG7 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) July 31, 2023

“Cleaning the dirt off the Twitter logo,” Futurlabs writes, alongside a video of the trusty power washer dousing the X logo in high-pressure water, to reveal the classic bird logo underneath. “Well, this escalated quickly,” the developer later writes. “First ever post to hit 100,000 likes.” As of Wednesday, August 2, the video has almost 130,000 likes and has been viewed 2.7 million times.

If power washing is your favorite way to relax, try out some of the other best life games, where you’re bound to find some further pastoral pleasures. You might also want to team up with a PowerWash pal for the best co-op games available now on PC.