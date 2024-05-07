93% rated survival game blows up on Steam thanks to huge discount

There are a handful of very big names in the survival game genre: Rust, Minecraft, DayZ, Subnautica, and, more recently, Palworld, Enshrouded, and Sons of the Forest. There’s also Raft, which has plenty in common with the games listed above, and has continued to attract interest over the years since it was in and out of Steam Early Access thanks to its aquatic setting, multiplayer features, and narrative. Recently, its already healthy player numbers have shot up even further, too, as the result of it receiving a hefty limited time discount on Steam.

Raft is a co-op survival game where players are tasked with building a base on the open ocean, progressing from a tiny raft to a full fledged houseboat. There are sea creatures to fend off, mysterious remnants of civilization to explore beneath the waves and on land, and, of course, lots of crafting necessary to stay alive and flourish.

It’s currently doing very well on Steam as the result of a 50% discount and a 93% ‘Very Positive’ rating based on more than 263,000 reviews. At the time of writing, there are 26,053 players active in Raft and it reached 40,481 players on Sunday May 5 when, a few days earlier on Thursday May 2, it was at a much lower 8,665 players.

As mentioned above, this surge of players comes from the attention garnered by a current Steam promotion. Raft is discounted by 50% on Steam (bringing its price down to $9.99 USD / £7.49) until this Thursday May 9. Grab a copy right here.

