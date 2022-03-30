This Raid: Shadow Legends promo code unlocks a rare champion

Since its release almost three years ago, Raid: Shadow Legends has become one of the most well-known freemium games around. If you’ve never played it, but always been tempted, we have good news: using our special promo code, you can start the game with the epic champion, Chonoru, along with 300,000 silver, and a chicken (because all the best adventures involve poultry).

If you haven’t played Raids: Shadow Legends before, here’s how it works: you and your band of Champions fight your way through a series of turn-based dungeon battles in a bid to defeat the Dark Lord Siroth. Strong Champions like Chonoru will help you find your feet in this world more quickly as you plough through the game’s early challenges.

The chicken, meanwhile, might seem like a strange starter item, but it’s actually a super helpful thing to have, as it can be fed to one of your Champions to help them level up. Meanwhile, you can use your new stash of silver to upgrade your artefacts (weapons), upgrade storage space, and buy other in-game items.

Here’s how to unlock Chonoru and claim your other rewards:

Create an account so that you can start playing the game Complete the first few tutorials Click the three lines that represent the menu on the left of the screen Click ‘Promo Codes’ Enter the code ‘LUCKYRAID’ in the box that appears

Once you’ve entered the code, you’ll then gain access to Chonoru, the chicken, and your silver. What you do next is up to you: Teleria is your oyster. We hope you’ll enjoy your adventures in this realm.

Play now Free to play Raid: Shadow Legends MMOFantasyTurn BasedPlay now If you want to find other free-to-play games, check out our article on the best free PC games, we’ve got a long list of recommendations for you.