Rainbow Six Siege disruptions were caused by Ubisoft hack

For a small window last night, playing Rainbow Six Siege – or just about any Ubisoft multiplayer game – with your mates was next to impossible, as friends lists refused to load due to server degradation. This might sound like a familiar story for returning players, but this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill technical hiccup. Instead, Ubisoft points to a “cyber security incident” causing the disruption.

It’s difficult to know the extent of the attempted hack as Ubisoft doesn’t go into detail while its IT teams are “working with leading external experts to investigate the issue.” You can rest assured that your account details should be safe, though, as the company says there’s currently “no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident.”

Still, it’s worth ensuring you have two-factor authentication (2FA) switched on and changing your password just in case. Better yet, you could arm yourself with a trusty password manager to secure all your accounts, considering cyber attacks are a dime a dozen in this day and age.

All Ubisoft services should be back up and running as intended. Hopefully we’ll find out more about what’s going on in the near future. May our games be uninterrupted and our passwords safe.

